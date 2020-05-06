The kindness of strangers brought Charlie home

A dog now named Charlie was on the loose in Kentucky in December and January, and when a Greensburg woman adopted him in March, he took off again.
The bearded collie mix spent 16 days running in the area between Route 819 and Route 119 north of Greensburg before settling in the village of Forbes Road that straddles Salem and Hempfield Townships.
He’s back home, and Tina Casale is grateful to the strangers who kept her posted of the sightings, loaned humane traps and left food out for him to eat.
“I love the people of Forbes Road,” she said. “They were wonderful. I think I met half the people of the village as I was going up and down the streets looking for Charlie.”
Casale has had bearded collies her entire life. The last one, Gracie, passed away two years ago at the age of 15.
She found a bearded collie mix on a pet adoption website at Kindred Spirits Animal Rescue in Effort, in Monroe County. The dog had been captured in rural Kentucky and spent three weeks with a veterinarian in a college veterinary program.
“She said that she could leave him in the office overnight and he never did anything destructive, didn’t have any accidents and he was very gentle,” Casale said. “She said that he was afraid of people, but that he was a diamond in the rough.”
Casale was up for the challenge. She drove to Effort after he was transported there, and brought him home. His lineage is unknown, but his short legs suggest that there are some Corgi genes. Bearded collies are intelligent and shaggy working dogs known for sheep herding.
At 30 pounds, Charlie is smaller than the purebreds. He’s believed to be about two years old.
Something in his life made him timid and afraid of people. Casale had been working on gaining his trust.
“He walked very well on a leash,” she said. “Then on April 15, exactly one month after I adopted him, we were on a walk and another dog startled him. He jerked and I dropped the lead and he just took off. He ran through the farm in the back of Lindwood and he was gone. I searched the entire day and walked into the woods and searched from my car and I couldn’t find him.”
Casale lives on Glenmeade Drive. She was surprised to see him in her backyard around 9:30 p.m. and he came up to the kitchen door. He took off again when she opened the door to let him in.
“If I would have been thinking straight, I should have left the kitchen door open all night and maybe he would have walked right in,” she said.
That didn’t happen.
Casale put notices on lost and found Facebook pages and started hanging posters.
“Everyone in the neighborhood knew he was missing,” she said.
Andrea Palmer, the humane officer for All But Furgotten in North Huntingdon, loaned traps and advice.
There were many sightings. Early on, people saw him running in nearby Meadow View Heights, then going up and down the road between Bovard and Luxor. A couple, Darlene and Bruce, spotted a half dozen cows chasing him through a field near Cameo Lane right off of Rt. 119. Casale saw that, too. The couple helped her to make flyers to post all over the area.
Charlie ended up in Forbes Road where he seemed to settle in. He was spotted on Fire Station Road and by the slate dump, and was hanging around the church up on the hill. Casale got a lot of phone calls about sightings, and she saw him herself several times.
“We had three traps and three families had them in their yards,” she said.
She noted on flyers and Facebook posts to not chase the dog, which is never a good idea in trying to capture any pet. It became a waiting game to see if Charlie would go after food inside the traps.
He seemed to lay low during the day and come out later, even when it was dark. A woman named Rose Marie saw him hanging around her house on Kunkle Street. She was able to gain his trust enough so that he would come into her yard and play with her dog Chevy.
Charlie showed up in her yard at 2:30 a.m. last Saturday, May 2, and trusted Rose Marie enough to come closer, and to enter a kennel in the yard. She closed the door, put a leash on him, and took him inside.
She called Casale at 8 a.m. and told her that she had Charlie in her house.
He was dirty, had coal dust from the slate dump where he was hanging out, and had just a remnant of the leash he had been dragging. He spent his first day back home sleeping for hours.
“I’m so fortunate that he’s back and I am so amazed with the kindness of strangers and all the folks in Forbes Road,” Casale said. “They were wonderful. Just about everyone I met knew about Charlie and they were all looking out for him. It was fantastic. I can’t tell you how happy I am that he’s back.”
She now walks the dog with two leashes attached to a harness and to a martingale collar that inhibits escape. She’s planning to take him to specialized training that will help him to overcome his fears and shyness.
“I don’t know Charlie’s back story, but he doesn’t have to live a hard life anymore,” Casale said. “I told him, ‘You can have a very nice life here, buddy.’”
