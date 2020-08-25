The Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place online today, Aug. 25, coinciding with National Banana Split Day.
While coronavirus-related restrictions have denied the gathering of banana split fans for the annual in-person festival in Latrobe, banana split fans can visit their local Valley Dairy Restaurant for a buy one, get one free special on the day of the event.
Alex Blystone, manager of the Valley Dairy along Route 30 in Unity Township, said the store will be selling BOGO banana splits for $5.99 all day, and mini banana splits for $3.99.
Virtual event-goers will also have the opportunity to make their own ice cream treats during two separate livestreamed demonstrations.
For the first treat, participants will need only bananas and ice cube trays — and for the second treat: Ice, rock salt and 2-gallon sealable plastic bags.
The virtual event will be livestreamed, with a slate of activities planned throughout the day, including musicians and entertainers who have prepared pre-recorded performances to be shown on the celebration’s Facebook and website, www.bananasplitfest.com.
Performers from a variety of musical genres such as folk, country and rock include: Flying Blind, AC Jones, Elias Khouri, Orion Walsh, Aubrey Burchell, The Crystal Blue Band, Andrew Mack, Vanessa Clarke-Deaver, The High Level and Daelyn Avril Ellis.
Scheduled on the virtual lineup is a “gizmos & gadgets” segment, in which one of the day’s hosts will put various banana and ice cream gadgets to the test.
An art activity is also planned, with the Latrobe Art Center leading a demonstration for younger children.
The Banana Run has also gone virtual. Participants can register for the 1 mile, 5 or 10 kilometer race at bananasplit.run through Aug. 31 and submit a photo of their time and distance.
Sign up fees range from $5 and up to $35 depending on which package the runner selects. This year’s T-shirt and medal art — designed by Crabtree mural artist and elementary art teacher Raphael Pantalone — features a banana character running away from a COVID-19 virus.
Results of a coloring contest will be featured on the celebration’s website, Facebook or during the livestream.
This year’s Banana Split Princess Pageant has also adapted to a virtual format, with nine girls from Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier school districts competing in this year’s show. The top three contestants were invited to appear during the virtual event, with one girl being crowned the 2020 princess.
A pie-eating contest pitting six contestants against one another will also take place virtually, with a lineup of challengers looking to eat an entire banana creme pie — crust and all — in the fastest time.
The event celebrates the dessert invented in 1904 by David Strickler, a 23-year-old apprentice at Tassell Pharmacy in Latrobe.
The GLLV Chamber worked with the Latrobe Area Historical Society to gather stories about the city’s history to share throughout the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.