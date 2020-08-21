Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, has announced the launch of PlayLive!, its new branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The site will make its debut ahead of the company’s two new Pennsylvania casinos — Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia — slated to open in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. PlayLive! will be the first branded online gambling site that has launched prior to the opening of its affiliated brick-and-mortar facilities.
Developed in partnership with GAN Limited, PlayLive! offers more than 100 different gaming options, including classic slots like Cleopatra, Crazy Money, Game King Video Poker and Wheel of Fortune, as well as popular online titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Twin Spin. The site also features interactive table games including blackjack, roulette and baccarat with new games added regularly. Players can also participate in jackpot games such as Divine Fortune, Mercy of the Gods and Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway. Leaderboards display the current ranking of participants, creating an added layer of excitement for players.
The site is also intended to serve as a future hub for Pennsylvania residents to register for the nationally-recognized Live! Rewards customer loyalty program. The program is free to join and all players who register will receive the Classic (Red) Live! Rewards Card. All Live! Rewards members qualify for a variety of unique benefits and perks on both PlayLive! and at all Live! Casino & Hotel properties.
“As a leader in the gaming industry, Cordish understands the importance of innovation and this site certainly illustrates our ability to enhance the traditional launch timeline of our new casino projects,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. “PlayLive! will provide a sneak peek of our brand to the future guests of Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. We leveraged many key learnings from the launch of our play-for-fun Live! Social Casino several years ago and know that PlayLive! will enable us to connect with guests virtually until we can greet them physically. The site will definitely build buzz and excitement for what’s to come in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia soon.”
All games are configured as they would be at Live! Casino properties to ensure players get the same experience when playing their favorite game online as they will on the casino floor. In celebration of the site’s launch, PlayLive! will feature welcome offers of up to $750 deposit bonuses and 100 free spins. This site is accessible on desktop, mobile and via Android and iOS apps. For more details, visit www.playlive.com.
