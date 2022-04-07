Of all of the activities planned as a part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration festivities, one of the most a-peel-ing has to be the Princess Pageant, which is planned this year for May 15 at Latrobe Elementary School.
The pageant is open to any Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Derry Area school district student (ages 11-13), and Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage girls who haven’t yet gotten a chance to apply to do so.
Applications can be obtained at the school the student attends or online at bananasplitfest.com. As a part of the application, contestants will write a 100-word essay on “Why I should be selected to be the 2022 Banana Princess.” The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 15.
Jackie Charley, chair of the event, said in a press release that the contestants get so much from participating in the event.
“This is a fantastic experience for these girls,” she said. “They get the experience of being on stage, building confidence and supporting other contestants.”
Last year, when so much had to be scaled back from the celebration, one thing that wasn’t was the Princess Pageant, held on Aug. 15, and the introduction of the princess and her court, held on Aug. 21 at the Legion-Keener Park bandshell.
“It was wonderful seeing friendships that developed between the girls last year,” Charley recalled.
The outgoing 2021 princess, Amaya Charley, a student from Mountain View Elementary, spent much time representing Latrobe as the hometown of the banana split throughout the year.
“This experience has helped me grow,” she said. “I have met local public figures and business owners, and being involved in community events has taught me so much about myself in the process.”
Charley will be on hand for this year’s pageant, when she will pass the title onto the next pageant winner, who will receive a $500 scholarship, provided by Jodie Harris of First Commonwealth Advisors.
The pageant competition includes a round robin interview, 30-second introduction, formal wear competition and photogenic competition.
In addition to be available for the pageant, contestants will also be required to attend practices prior to the big night. Those are scheduled for April 29, May 2 and May 6.
Questions on the pageant or application process can be emailed to princess@bananasplitfest.com or by calling the chamber at 724-537-2671.
The 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration will be held Aug. 19-21 in Latrobe.
Although many plans are still being formulated, Tomack said many of the festival activities that had to be scaled back in 2021 will return for this year’s three-day festival, including the car show, climbing wall, goat yoga and 5K Banana Run. More information on these and other planned activities will be released as the event draws closer. Tomack said Crystal Blue Band has been booked as a headliner on Saturday during the festival and crowd favorite Joe Grushecky is also set to return for the 2022 festival.
Latrobe has held an annual celebration since 2013 when the Pennsylvania Historical Society unveiled a marker at the former site of Tassel’s Pharmacy, where David Strickler was working at the time that he created the banana split, 118 years ago.
