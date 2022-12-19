The Latrobe Bulletin staff is celebrating 120 years of keeping our community informed on local news and events. The very first Latrobe Bulletin was published Dec. 18, 1902. So much has changed in the world, our community and this newspaper in 120 years.
The Latrobe area has been serviced by a newspaper for nearly its entire 168-year existence. The Latrobe Inquirer debuted as Latrobe’s very first newspaper in 1861. While several papers have come and gone, we are proud to say the Latrobe Bulletin continues to print all the news that is fit to print.
Our staff continues to work hard to keep our readers informed on local news and sports. While much of how we get the news out has changed in 120 years, we are learning we must continue to adapt to preserve our future. Our website latrobebulletinnews.com is a major part of that future.
However, our history is really quite something. How we started, where we are now, where we hope to be in the future and all the news we have covered in between is no small feat. To get a sense of just how much history there is, check out our historical archive in partnership with Newspapers.com at latrobebulletinnews.newspapers.com. It’s the result of 485 rolls of microfilm from our back room getting dusted off and digitized. Launched in 2018, the service is a fully searchable online archive of digitized versions of all available past issues from the first date of publication through December 2003. We are also working on filling that gap in the historical archive in the next year.
Newspapers are an intrinsic part of the communities they serve. From birth to death and everything in between, one can read about it in their local newspaper. Born and raised in Unity Township, the Bulletin has always been a part of my life. My first interaction was a kindergarten field trip to the Bulletin to watch the presses roll. After much more schooling, I got a job doing the very first digital design of the paper. Eventually I became the person who gave the same tour I took when I was young. Today, I am the managing editor and along with the newsroom, I am working on a very special section concerning this monumental anniversary. It’s set to publish Dec. 30.
Thank you to our readers, without whom we would have no one to inform. And thank you to our advertisers, without whom we would have no way to inform. It is an honor to continue to serve the people of the Greater Latrobe area and I hope you will continue to stay informed for many more years to come.
Tara Ewanits can be reached at lb.editor@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 27.
