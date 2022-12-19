First edition of the Latrobe Bulletin on Dec. 18, 1902

The Latrobe Bulletin staff is celebrating 120 years of keeping our community informed on local news and events. The very first Latrobe Bulletin was published Dec. 18, 1902. So much has changed in the world, our community and this newspaper in 120 years.

The Latrobe area has been serviced by a newspaper for nearly its entire 168-year existence. The Latrobe Inquirer debuted as Latrobe’s very first newspaper in 1861. While several papers have come and gone, we are proud to say the Latrobe Bulletin continues to print all the news that is fit to print.

Tara Ewanits

