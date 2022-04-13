Plans for the expansion of the terminal building at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport are just about to take off.
Airport officials learned Tuesday that the process to formalize plans that could more than double the current building will begin in May.
Originally, the terminal building, which was dedicated in 1977 and refurbished in 1998, was intended to accommodate 60 commercial passengers, according to airport authority executive director Gabe Monzo.
But, things have changed. The airport provides multiple commercial flights through Spirit Airlines, which often means two flights are sometimes handled in the 45,000-square-foot building, resulting in long lines, cramped spaces for up to 400 passengers at one time.
Scott Kunselman, the airport’s engineer from McFarland Johnson, said the new terminal design will need to take into account not only security needs, but COVID-19 protocols that are in place for airports.
Currently, the terminal has one Transportation Security Administration screening gate, but needs a second. Passengers sometimes wait in lines that trickle back as far as the terminal building entrance to be processed. Kunselman said two gates are needed.
Social distancing requirements demand additional space for passenger, to wait for boarding flights.
The airport’s old master plan called for a 14,000-square-foot expansion on both the first and second floors and Kunselman said the 2017 master plan could be a good place to start when planning the expansion with room for adding additional ideas.
Former expansion plans had an estimate of $22 million, but since the new design hasn’t been finalized, it’s unclear what the price tag of the expansion would be. In March, it was announced that the airport has approximately $14 million in funding commitments with plans to pursue federal, state and local funding sources for the project.
The authority put in a request for $7 million of the county’s $105 million in American Rescue Act funds, but so far the commissioners haven’t finalized their plan for the coronavirus recovery funds.
Once planning is completed and funding becomes available, the project could go to bid by the spring of 2023 and construction scheduled for later that fall.
Authority members will begin planning for the new terminal at its meeting on May 10.
In other business, the authority approved a new 5-year lease agreement with Budget/Avis car rental located in the terminal. The agreement’s approval means that the airport has all of its car rental agencies under agreement, according to the authority’s solicitor, Daniel Hewitt.
In other business, the authority approved the following:
- Awarding bid to KGD Contracting Inc. at $255,960 and approve a change order to deduct $85,960 for a net total of $170,000 for the deciding containment project;
- Awarding bid to KGD Contracting Inc. at $230,197 for the apron rehabilitation;
- Requisitions of $2,423.82, $1,759.81, $3,404.63 and $11,235 for McFarland Johnson for various projects and a requisition of $9,437.53 for McFarland Johnson and Sherwin Williams for Latrobe airport;
- Requisition for $19,070.44 to KGD Contracting for Rostraver Airport.
