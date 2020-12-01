An Indiana County teenager was struck by a vehicle and killed Nov. 24 while attempting to cross Route 119 in Homer City, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
Isaac Nathaniel Kelly, 17, of Center Township was running north along the northbound side of Route 119 around 5:22 p.m. Tuesday when he crossed the northbound lanes, jumped over a concrete barrier and was struck by a vehicle traveling south in the southbound lanes, according to the coroner’s report.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. Pennsylvania State Police at Indiana also investigated.
