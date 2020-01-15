A 14-year-old boy was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in was struck and rolled over in a two-vehicle crash in northern Indiana County on Monday.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. reported the boy was a passenger in the rear seat of a 2001 Chevrolet S10 and was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 p.m.
State police at Indiana have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash, nor did the coroner’s report.
According to police, the 18-year-old Cherry Tree man driving the pickup failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cherry Tree Road and Arcadia and Moyer roads in Montgomery Township. The truck traveled into the path of a 2013 GMC Acadia driven west on Cherry Tree Road by a 32-year-old Cherry Tree woman.
The SUV struck the driver’s side of the pickup, causing it to roll onto its roof and strike a utility pole, police said.
Police did not indicate whether either driver or a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup truck were injured.
