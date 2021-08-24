Latrobe City Council voted Monday to amend the 2021 budget to include $409,000 in revenue it expects to receive from federal pandemic recovery funding.
Possible projects eligible for the funds that meet federal guidelines include those that address public health, like an emergency broadcast system and the purchase of additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and revenue loss, such as paving, updating cyber security software, virtual meeting equipment, updating downtown video surveillance equipment to help police in solving crimes that occur on the streets of Latrobe, according to city manager Michael Gray.
Although Gray did not have estimates on how much each project would cost, Gray did say that would be discussed further at next month’s council meeting.
In addition, Gray said another category of approved projects for the funding that the city will use is stormwater improvement projects. One such project the mitigation of reoccurring flooding at Jefferson and Gertrude streets and the possibility of an underground water containment system similar to the one installed under the new Latrobe Elementary School when it was built by the district.
Another possible project is resurfacing Courtyard Plaza, located next to the city garage, with a permeable material that is designed to allow for better drainage in that area. Council is already looking at updating an aging ramp that leads down to the plaza from the street.
In another project, the city is looking to replace a brick sidewalk at the city parking lot at the rear of Adams Memorial Library. According to Gray, the bricks are prone to shifting during the freeze-and-law cycle and it becomes a tripping hazard for the public.
In other business, city council voted to:
- Amend an ordinance to allow 100 feet of permitted on-street parking on north side of Thompson Street from Ligonier Street eastward;
- Approve a handicap parking space on south side of Oak Street, measuring 90 feet eastward from the Ligonier Street intersection;
- Authorize the public works director to seek bids for paving on an unnamed alley behind West Harrison Avenue;
- Approve the city’s safety policy handbook;
- Authorize Gray to submit applications for the Westmoreland County Demolition Program.
