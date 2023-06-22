At the last meeting of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee Wednesday, the board approved a number of personnel items, including the hiring of a teacher to lead the school’s new service program.
Kristie Killeen was hired as a full-time family consumer science teacher for the 2023-24 school year at a salary of $48,997.
In addition, the board also approved the hiring of James Shapley as a substitute custodian at an hourly rate of $13. In other substitute personnel news, the JOC approved the substitute custodian/secretary rates for the 2023-24 school year reflecting an increase from $9 per hour to $13 per hour.
Compensation plans ware also approved, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, for the following positions: vocational administrator/principal, facility manager, confidential secretary/full-time/part-time school secretary, custodial and fiscal assistant.
Also, the board authorized Business Manager Nicole Zavatsky to continue as board secretary for a period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
In his administrative director’s report, Todd Weimer reported approximately 558 students will be enrolled for 2023-24 with the highest project enrollment in computer engineering technology, construction trades, cosmetology, health occupations technology, masonry and welding technology.
According to Weimer, 283 students earned 680 industry certifications in 2022-23 school year, including Microsoft, Adobe, PA Nurse Aide, S/P2, Cosmetology State Boards, SERVSAFE, ASE, SP2, OSHA 10, Home Builders, NIMS and AWS, among others.
In addition, he reported $13,850 in scholarships were distributed at the senior recognition ceremony held at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. They include:
- Alec Rhoades (Greater Latrobe), EWCTC Technical Excellence, Computer Engineering, $1,000;
- Thomas Melago, James Russo, Chase Siko (GL), Haas Foundation, Machine Tool, $500 each;
- Sarah Dettling, Bella Ewing (Derry Area), Latrobe BPW, $250 each;
- Sarah Dettling and Bella Ewing (DA), Audrey Fruehauf, Ana Fry and Riley Nichols (Ligonier Valley), Olivia Meadows, Alec Rhoades (GL), NTHS, $1,000 each;
- Kaden Batsa (GL), PA Builders Association, Construction Trades, $250;
- Ryleigh Kelley (LV) and Ryan Rasefske (GL), Skills USA, $500 each;
- Billy Sugden (LV), Thomas A. DiDiano Memorial, Masonry, $500 each;
- McKenna Clemons (DA) and Olivia Meadows (GL), Vitalant, Health Occupations, $300 each, and
- Cole Dunn (LV) and Donovan Murphy (GL), Westmoreland Grow, Construction Trades, $500 and $1,000, respectively.
Weimer also announced that the school has received donations of 25 stethoscopes with an estimated value of $250 from PaO2 Home Medical Equipment for the health occupations technology program; a 2012 Subaru Outback with an estimated value of $7,126 from Sharon Ament to automotive technology and collision repair technology programs, and computer components with an estimated value of $300 by the estate of Nathan McKeever to computer engineering program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.