At the last meeting of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee Wednesday, the board approved a number of personnel items, including the hiring of a teacher to lead the school’s new service program.

Kristie Killeen was hired as a full-time family consumer science teacher for the 2023-24 school year at a salary of $48,997.

