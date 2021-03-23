City of Latrobe taxpayers have an extra month to file their earned income taxes without penalty.
Council during a special meeting Monday approved delaying the deadline from April 15 to May 17, following suit with the federal Internal Revenue Service and state Department of Revenue’s move to extend the tax filing deadline by just over a month.
“Rather than having ours standing out here alone, I think it would be beneficial to all of our citizens if we can extend it,” councilman Jim Kelley said.
The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.
Council also authorized the city manager to modify due dates and payment methods for Latrobe property owners facing financial hardship in paying the annual one-time $90 stormwater management fee per equivalent residential unit (ERU).
For residents who have lost employment, receive a fixed income, or for industrial/commercial property owners whose annual fee is more than $1,000 — City Manager Mike Gray said installment payments will be made available until the end of the year without penalty.
City officials previously said that property owners must be in good standing with the city to qualify for the hardship criteria. The city is also offering a credit system that will allow property owners to make certain changes to their properties to reduce the amount of runoff or pollution they contribute to Latrobe’s storm sewer system — resulting in a lower annual fee.
For more information on the credit system, visit cityoflatrobe.com or stop by the city municipal building during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
