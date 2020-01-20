Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies looking to serve an arrest warrant last month on a person suspected of frequenting a Youngwood tattoo shop instead found “significant evidence of felony drug activity,” according to court documents, and later arrested a tattoo artist from the shop.
Deputies arrested Ulises F. Osorio, 30, of Hempfield Township on Friday, charging him with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia along with one count of marijuana possession.
According to court documents, investigators found 23 suspected LSD pills, materials used for packaging LSD and a large amount of marijuana wax at Osorio’s tattoo shop.
Deputies allegedly went to The UFO Ink tattoo shop on Depot Street in Youngwood searching for a wanted person on Dec. 20. Osorio said the person they were looking for had been staying at the shop but wasn’t there at the time. Osorio was smoking marijuana when deputies approached him, according to court documents.
Deputies John Dixon and Sgt. Irvin Shipley reported they found evidence of drug activity while searching the shop, and Osorio warned them the items in the shop could make them sick and cause them to hallucinate.
According to court documents, police seized bags containing hundreds of empty pill capsules along with marijuana smoking devices. Osorio allegedly told investigators that the person wanted on the arrest warrant had brought paper soaked in LSD to the shop and put pieces of it into pill capsules.
Osorio was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani and released on his own recognizance awaiting a Jan. 28 preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.