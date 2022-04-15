With the return of spring, the 29th annual Tastes of the Town event put on by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society is set to make its return after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tastes of the Town is an opportunity for local eateries to showcase the best that their menus have to offer, while also serving as a fantastic fundraiser. Event proceeds will help the historical society and Compass Inn Museum with educational initiatives, archeological studies, and preservation efforts. The event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Ligonier Valley.
Attendees to the event will not only get the chance to enjoy all the mouthwatering appetizers and entrees they desire, but also desserts and pastries from local bakeries as well. In addition, there will be numerous opportunities to win great prizes through raffle games. This year, the event will be a BYOB event, so those who wish to enjoy alcoholic and soft drinks will be asked to bring their own. Water will be provided by Donna Tidwell, Berkshire Hathaway, The Preferred Realty.
The veterans of Tastes of the Town that will be returning for the 2022 event include, but are not limited to, Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse Restaurant, Connections Café, The Eastwood Inn/The Gateway Café, Foggy Mountain Lodge and Restaurant, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and The Road Toad.
Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse has been participating in this unique event ever since opening up the North Market Street restaurant 18 years ago. General manager Lauren Cassler shared the reasons why their business has chosen to participate over the years.
“It has always been an event that we enjoyed,” Cassler said, “It brings the community together and showcases the many restaurants that our valley has to offer.”
While Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse will be no stranger at the event, they will be switching things up and offering a brand new menu item that promises to bring a mouthful of flavors for those who indulge.
Balance Restaurant in Johnstown, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Simply Good, El Vaquero Mexicano, and Tyler’s Bakery and Café will be the new faces at the event. Tyler’s Bakery and Café might be a new face at Tastes of the Town, but they should be familiar to a lot of Ligonier residents.
Tyler’s was open prior to the pandemic, but for various reasons was forced to shut down. The owners, Ken and Julie Tyler, spent time in North Dakota over the last few months before deciding to return to Ligonier and reopen Tyler’s Bakery and Café. Their return to the area comes just in time to participate in Tastes of the Town, which Julie believes will be a fantastic way to reintroduce their business to the community.
“We are back,” Tyler said. “We are wanting to restart the shop again and I thought that was a great way to say ‘hey we are back.’”
El Vaquero Mexicano, which translates directly to “Mexican cowboy,” will look to bring a cultural twist to the event that it may not have seen much of before. El Vaquero Mexicano is the only traditional Mexican restaurant in Ligonier, with the next closest one being 18 miles away. Participating in the event will give Stephanie Hernandez, who owns El Vaquero Mexicano with her husband Alfredo, the opportunity to showcase their ethnic cuisine with the community.
“We are doing it so that people can see that we do traditional Mexican food and we will be serving traditional tamales,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez hopes to also help promote some events El Vaquero Mexicano has coming up in the near future, including a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization located in Ligonier that is dedicated to preserving heritage and history of the Ligonier Valley for present and future generations, according to a recent press release. The historical society’s executive director, Theresa Gay Rohall, is excited for this year’s event and shared her thoughts on exactly how the event affects the community.
“It is a good night out, it is a great opportunity for the various restaurants to help support our mission while giving the community a great chance to connect with their food,” Rohall said. This year in particular stands to bring new life to the event as the menu is as diverse as it has ever been, thanks to contributions to the event from places such as El Vaquero Mexicano.
To add to the excitement, there will be several types of raffles. One is a Playing Card Raffle. Only 54 cards at $50 each will be sold, giving buyers three chances to win a dining themed prize. “That means ticket holders will have a one in 18 chance to be a winner,” Rohall said in a press release.
Prizes for the raffle will consist of a $350 date night at the award-winning TreeTops restaurant in Acme, a dinner for six guests in the common room of the historic Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, and multiple $100 gift cards for dining at some of the event’s participants.
Tickets for the Playing Card Raffle are currently on sale at the historical society. The winning cards will be drawn 8:30 pm during the Tastes of the Town on April 21.
Typically, this event sells out very quickly. The good news is there are still a select few tickets available for purchase. Tickets are $45 for Ligonier Valley Historical Society members, and $50 for non-members. Those interested in snagging one of the tickets still available can purchase them at Betsy’s of Ligonier, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, or at Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown.
“Giving back has never tasted so good,” Rohall stated.
