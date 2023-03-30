Let your tastebuds be delighted and your mind’s eye be inspired Thursday, April 20, at the 30th Tastes of the Town spring event hosted by Ligonier Valley Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The goal of Tastes of the Town is not only to throw a great party, but also to raise funds in support of new and ongoing educational initiatives, archaeological studies, and preservation efforts at the Compass Inn Museum.

