Let your tastebuds be delighted and your mind’s eye be inspired Thursday, April 20, at the 30th Tastes of the Town spring event hosted by Ligonier Valley Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The goal of Tastes of the Town is not only to throw a great party, but also to raise funds in support of new and ongoing educational initiatives, archaeological studies, and preservation efforts at the Compass Inn Museum.
Join the historical society at The Barn at Ligonier Valley for this epicurean adventure. Guests will enjoy tasting mouth-watering appetizers, entrées, desserts and pastries from the area’s finest restaurants, bakeries and delis. A few of the participating area restaurants include Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Connections Café, The Eastwood Inn/Getaway Café, El Vaquero Mexicano, Ligonier Giant Eagle, Roman’s Pizzeria, Simply Good and Tyler’s Bakery & Café. Balance Restaurant from Johnstown will also be at this year’s Tastes of the Town.
This year the historical society is adding a new element to Tastes of the Town. Postcards from the Inn: Past, Present & Future will showcase the collective talents of our community.
“Whether or not you think of yourself or a friend or family member as an artist, please consider creating and donating a one-of-a-kind piece of art on the 5x7 postcard provided,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of LVHS. “It can have a historic theme, a present-day emphasis, celebrate Ligonier Valley’s natural beauty and attractions, or even a stab at modern art….have fun with it. The subject, medium and approach of the piece is entirely up to you. The more entries the better.”
Initially, the accumulated cards will be available for bidding via an online auction starting April 14, and then they will be on display during the 30th Tastes of the Town where the bidding will happen throughout the evening and continue all the way through April 27. The opening bid for each piece will be $50 with increments of $25.
The directions to enter artwork are as follows:
- Once you receive the two blank 5x7 cards, please feel free to submit one or both.
- Please do not sign your piece. The artist’s identity will remain secret until after the auction has ended April 27. However, an alphabetical list of all the participating artists will be posted on our website, the auction platform and at Tastes of the Town.
- Once your artwork is finished, please mail or drop it off at the historical society along with a completed submission form and return envelope that will be provided with your postcards. Please post or deliver before March 31.
Ticket prices for Tastes of the Town are as follows: $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Limited tickets will be available for purchase at Ligonier Valley Historical Society office, Betsy’s of Ligonier and Post & Rail Men’s Shop. Tickets will also be available through Eventbritehere.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The 2023 sponsor levels for Tastes of the Town are:
- $1,000 Connoisseur (includes 8 tickets)
- $750 Gastronome (includes 6 tickets)
- $500 Gourmet (includes 4 tickets)
- $250 Epicure (includes 2 tickets)
All sponsors receive reserved seating based on the sponsorship level and a listing along with half-page ad valued at $70 in the Tastes of the Town program.
