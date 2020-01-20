Three people were injured Friday when a tanker truck hauling butane gas exploded at a garage in East Huntingdon Township.
The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. at a Fleet Services tanker truck garage along New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road near New Stanton and produced a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away.
The three people injured in the blast were all employees of Fleet Services, a subsidiary of Grammer Industries. The two employees who suffered the most severe injuries were flown by medical helicopters to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh while the third employee was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, officials said.
Officials from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and U.S. Department of Transportation are investigating the explosion, along with state police fire marshals and officials from Grammer Industries.
Firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to the scene and worked to keep several propane trucks around the garage from exploding. The roof of the garage collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived and a fire officials reported a second explosion that caused firefighters to pull back from the garage. Firefighters remained on the scene until after midnight.
