Tamara Mahady announces bid for Unity Twp. district judge

Latrobe lawyer Tamara Mahady has announced her candidacy for magisterial district judge in the Unity Township area.
Mahady currently works as an attorney for the Westmoreland County Public Defender’s Office, which represents those who face possible incarceration but cannot afford to hire their own private attorney, according to the county’s website.
She has devoted her legal career to public service, with experience at both the county and state level. Mahady’s legal background includes working as a criminal defense attorney for the county and serving as assistant counsel for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, under the state’s Department of Transportation.
“I have represented my community in criminal matters and I have represented my state in civil matters,” she said. “Those two diverse legal roles have prepared me for the exact job of a magisterial district judge, who hear criminal cases one day and civil cases the next day.”
She added that being a district judge would allow her to combine her criminal and civil legal skills and put them to use in one job.
In addition to serving the community professionally, Mahady is also an active Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteer, an organization that helps abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County.
“Helping people isn’t just my professional goal, it is my life’s pursuit,” she said.
Mahady is a lifelong resident of the Unity Township and Latrobe area.
