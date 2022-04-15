Diocese of Greensburg officials announced leadership changes Tuesday at various area Catholic schools, including Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe.
Teresa Tallarico, head teacher and kindergarten teacher at Christ the Divine Teacher School, has been named the new principal.
She has devoted 32 years of teaching to the Diocese of Greensburg, with 27 of those years at Christ the Divine Teacher School. During that time, Tallarico was part of the team that introduced the Classical Education model that is the hallmark of the school. Her education credentials include extensive training in Classical Education, a master’s degree in education and teaching certificate from Seton Hill University, as well as an undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from St. Vincent College.
“I look forward to this new challenge, working with the wonderful faculty and continuing our journey as a school based in Classical Education,” Tallarico said. “I have seen the great benefits of this curriculum through the success of our students over the past seven years and am dedicated to continuing forward.”
Tallarico said she wants to assure families of Christ the Divine Teacher School that she intends to continue providing excellent education and values to which they have become accustomed.
