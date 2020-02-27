Todd Weimer, the administrative director at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), believes that now, more than ever, is the time to invest in career and technical education.
An important budgetary decision regarding a potential significant renovation project on an aging school building will take place within the next month.
“I believe strongly, based on the conversations that I’ve had with our (Joint Operating Committee) members, our superintendents and members of the business industry and community, the recognition is that the school needs to be maintained if we expect it to last,” Weimer said on Wednesday.
“It is becoming more and more apparent that (EWCTC) provides opportunities that can help address the skills gap that is plaguing the country, and we are a viable option for many kids who want to pursue postsecondary and employment right after high school, so they can be positioned for high-demand, high-wage occupations.”
Last month, members of EWCTC’s Joint Operating Committee (JOC) approved Weimer and the school’s business manager to develop a plan for funding the EWCTC building renovation project and report the plan back to the JOC. This was after members of Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — known collectively as the Joint Area Board (JAB) — heard results from a comprehensive feasibility study conducted by Pittsburgh-based HHSDR Architects/Engineers.
Weimer in December outlined a two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations, ranging from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. He estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 million to $3 million.
Weimer previously said there is an option to complete high priority items immediately and potentially wait another year if the JOC and JAB doesn’t want to take on the entire $4.3 million to $5.8 million price tag.
Weimer explained that in February, EWCTC officials conduct an initial budget presentation to the JOC. Between the February and March meeting, Weimer said that EWCTC officials gain feedback, have conversations with business managers, superintendents and board members, which allows for possible revisions.
The caveat in the budget this year is the renovation project. The JAB, consisting of board members from the three sending districts, are expected to vote on the annual budget and the renovation project in separate motions next month.
“The renovation project is moving forward in the sense that we are seeking approval,” Weimer said. “We’re seeking a motion by our JOC to have the budget go out to the sending districts, and we will also be seeking a resolution from the JOC to have the building project, not to exceed $6 million to go out to the sending districts for their vote.”
Weimer said that motions involving the budget and potential renovation project are separate, and they’re independent of one another, but they’ll take place at the same time.
“Now, of course, should the renovation project be approved, it obviously will have an effect on the budget,” Weimer said. “Because that will be in addition to the money that is generally budgeted to maintain the school for one calendar year.”
Also on Wednesday, Greater Latrobe senior Isabelle Kaecher, who is part of the machine tool technology program, was recognized as February’s student of the month.
“Isabelle is the total package,” Machine Tool Technology instructor Ken Pedder said. “She’s a leader and she drags people with her as she succeeds. That’s a beautiful thing. She’s very brave, which describes her best. When you give her challenges, she takes them and goes with them.”
Kaecher has high mechanical aptitude, high math skills and a drive to succeed. Her passion for machining led her to earn OSHA, Kennametal and four NIMS certifications. Kaecher won the precision machining competition at the SkillsUSA district level and will compete at states in April.
“She is very goal-oriented and when she sees something she wants, she’s going to get it no matter what,” said EWCTC Principal Chris Campbell.
Kaecher is the 2020 class president, secretary for SkillsUSA, a member of the National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society at Greater Latrobe and participated in BotsIQ last year. She is also an advocate for EWCTC, starting as a teaching assistant at the school’s Young Engineers’ Camp for three years and serving as the student ambassador.
“She loves this place and she’s been a fixture in this building,” Weimer said. “She’s one of the most pleasant young ladies that I’ve ever worked with as an educator.”
Kaecher’s plan is to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at Penn State-Behrend and her goal is to own a manufacturing company in the future. Kaecher said her passion for machining sparked during EWCTC’s summer camps and she thanked Pedder for changing her life.
“Over the past three years, (Pedder) challenged me and provided me with as many opportunities as possible for me to grow and learn,” Kaecher said. “He has gone above and beyond with preparing me for the next step in life.
“He genuinely cares about sharing his passion for machining to young students and also what goes on in my personal life. I will forever be grateful for the life lessons and memories that I’ve made throughout his class.”
The JOC also approved:
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund and PNC Bank as depositories for the 2020-21 fiscal years;
- Four Miller welders as the local match to state funds received as part of the 2019-20 Pennsylvania Department of Education Competitive Equipment grant;
- Decline participation in the demand, response program offered through KeyTex Energy retroactive to Feb. 18;
- Weimer to advertise for personnel vacancies as necessary for the 2020-21 school year and to prepare recommendations for hire;
- Dane Zimmer, Chad Goodman, one chaperone and a team of approximately 17 students to attend the SkillsUSA state competition in Hershey from April 15-17 at an approximate cost of $6,258.50, to be paid for by SkillsUSA and EWCTC;
- Donna Kelly as substitute secretary at the previously approved rate of $8.50 per hour;
- Cosmetology instructor Kaitlyn Youngstead and one chaperone, Aricca Barr, cosmetology teaching assistant and 23 students to the Career Exploration Hair Show on April 20 in Washington D.C., at an approximate cost of $2,100 to be paid for by the cosmetology activity account.
