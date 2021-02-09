The City of Latrobe is considering entering a program with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) that aims to tackle a longstanding issue the city has faced — blight.
Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford said on Monday that she attended a meeting with RACW outlining the program.
“The county is doing blight assessments in the municipalities,” Wolford said. “They go around and they map the whole area, and they identify the blight.”
The program would cost the city $12,000. Wolford and Gray said there is funding in the city’s budget to cover half the cost. The city would look to community foundations to pitch in the other $6,000.
Wolford added that the program will “identify the blight in the community and then we can start working on specific ways to improve the buildings so they come up to code.”
“We don’t want to demolish everything that has blight, because a lot of these buildings have potential and can be restored,” she said.
The City of Monessen took part in the program, and Greensburg is in the process of starting, Wolford said. Councilman Jim Kelley suggested Latrobe officials reach out to those municipalities to “see how satisfied they were with the program.”
Wolford said Latrobe’s code enforcement officer Ann Powell has tabs on blighted properties around down, but the city doesn’t have the “kind of mapping technology” that the county has. She believes the city is more likely to get aid from the county to fix blighted areas if the county helps to identify them.
Wolford added that the county’s program goes beyond simply identifying blighted properties and can also provide guidance on how to maintain them.
“I think the biggest complaints that we get and biggest issues are residential areas where maybe the house next to you is abandoned and it’s in a state of disrepair,” Wolford said. “Even though we could probably say we know where these properties are, we don’t really have a keep or a map to identify them. … Do they have to be torn down, or do they need some type of funding to help them get up to code?”
Councilman Ralph Jenko said fixing blighted properties could benefit Latrobe’s tax base.
“This is really refreshing to look finally to something that has a future benefit to the city,” he said.
City Manager Michael Gray said the program would take about nine months to compete.
“Westmoreland County planning would conduct inventory and develop the mapping tool,” he said. “The (RACW) would help us facilitate meetings, help identify strategies and write the plan. It would be a joint effort between all parties to work towards coming up mainly identifying mapping and a strategy on how to attack blight.”
In other business, council on Monday tabled a resolution approving a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough for a joint code and zoning officer. Solicitor John Greiner said the agreement has been finalized and sent to borough officials for comment.
“We are expecting that we’ll receive their comments after their meeting (Feb. 9),” he said.
Gray said interviews for the position have continued since the last meeting. He said he will have an ordinance for council to consider at the Feb. 22 special meeting to appoint a new code and zoning officer.
In police chief John Sleasman’s report, he said the city’s police department has 14 candidates to potentially be interviewed for the position of police officer. Interviews will be scheduled within in the next week or two. Council in November approved reducing the passing mark for civil service written examination for police officers.
Sleasman also said the police department received its 15 body cameras purchased via a $33,530 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The police department previously had just one body-worn camera that was used by its K-9 officer.
Sleasman said Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck agreed to pay for the city’s half of 50% matching grant, “Which is fantastic.”
Officers will be required to complete body cam training.
“We’ll have those in service soon, I hope,” Sleasman said.
Latrobe fire chief John Brasile said the fire department is seeking a $547,000 grant to purchase 75 new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs). He said the old units have reached their 15-year plateau. The fire department previously received a grant for $326,000 in 2007 to purchase the current units, he said.
Also on Monday, Public Works Director Scott Wajdic estimated Latrobe’s downtown streets will be “paved, painted and ready to go” by June 1. He said paving will begin after Easter (April 4).
Wajdic also noted that City Brewing Company agreed to pay $6,000 to install signs with arrows directing delivery drivers in residential areas.
“That hopefully will help us a little more, even though now they’re going to move their central distribution out of our town,” he said. “They’re still going to brew everything here and use local carriers in and out.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, council approved:
- Applications for traffic signal approval for each of Lincoln Avenue, Cedar and Ligonier streets to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the city’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) project aimed to install flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. Gray previously said after PennDOT approves the plans, the project can be put out for bid;
- Subdivision plan for Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC on Weldon Street. The Lopatiches are requesting to subdivide the funeral home from the two-story house in which they reside;
- An annual agreement for a school resource officer with the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Appointing Carl “Skip” Bollinger to the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board;
- Continuing the city’s declaration of emergency until March 8;
- Appointing Diane Mogle to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2023; Francis Tandarich to LIDA with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2025; reappointing Anita Manoli to LIDA for a five-year term to expire on Jan. 31, 2026; reappointing Charles Dominick to the LIDA for a five-year term to expire on Jan. 31, 2024.
