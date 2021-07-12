The Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts' 26th annual exhibition, held at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley, is conducting its annual call for entries.
The submission deadline is Sept. 1, and the exhibit is scheduled to be held from Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The opening reception is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at SAMA Ligonier.
The entry fee is $35. More information can be found online at www.spcarts.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. The hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
