Victory Brinker, a 9-year-old opera singer from Unity Township, made "America's Got Talent" history Tuesday night when she earned a "Golden Buzzer" from all four judges, advancing her to the live show, which will be held later this summer.
Victory, along with approximately 50 of her family and friends, watched the outcome of the show, which was taped in April, at a watch party held at Dino's Sports Lounge.
Although Victory and her parents had to keep the results a secret, the evidence was written all over their faces all night long.
In the episode, which featured Victory as the last audition of the night, her mother Christine Brinker, explained how much her daughter loves to sing.
"There’s nothing more touching as a parent than to see your child do what they love to do,” Christine said.
Before her performance, Victory spoke with AGT judge Simon Cowell telling him a little about herself.
She told him that she lives in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and if she won the million dollars just what she'd do with the money.
"Buy Simon a rainbow shirt with glitter on it," quipped Victory.
When pressed, she said the judge "needs a little color."
Victory performed "Juliet's Waltz" from Charles Gounod’s “Romeo et Juliette” and earned standing ovations from three of the four judges (only Cowell remained seated).
Judge Howie Mandell called her "angelic." Heidi Klum said she was "incredible" and Sophia Vegara said she was a "star." Cowell called her "incredibly brave," but made it seem that she would not be successful as he told her she would not be getting a yes.
But it was also Cowell who initiated the "Golden Buzzer" conversation by calling host Terry Crews over to discuss the history-making decision to jointly — all four judges and Crews — give Victory the golden buzzer.
He can be overheard saying "let's do something different, something we've never ever ever done."
After the announcement, all four judges in unison hit the buzzer and gold confetti rained down on her on stage.
According to Christine, the actual announcement much longer, but she believed in Victory and knew she had done well.
"They really played it up," added Christine.
When asked whether she had any idea that she earned the golden buzzer, Victory was humble and just smiled and nodded her head.
