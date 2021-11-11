St. Vincent College’s latest installment of Music at Midday will take place at noon Friday, Nov. 12, in the Verostko Center for the Arts featuring J. Christopher Pardini.
Pardini will perform on the keyboard Johann Sebastian Bach’s complete Two-Part Inventions and Three-Part Sinfonias, employing a variety of “virtual” instruments, including harpsichord, fortepiano, clavichord and piano.
A native of New Jersey, Pardini is the director of music and liturgy at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and serves as the Diocesan Cathedral Organist. Pardini is an instructor at St. Vincent College where he teaches music theory and piano.
A graduate of Westminster Choir College (Princeton, New Jersey) and The Eastman School of Music (Rochester, New York), from which he earned degrees in Sacred Music (BM) and Organ Performance (MM), Pardini is an active composer of liturgical music.
His “New Century Mass” was awarded second place in the National Pastoral Musicians New Mass Competition by at their 2021 annual convention. He also won third place in the Second International Competition of Sacred Music Composition (established in honor of Pope Benedict XVI) in Rome, Italy.
A collaboration between the St. Vincent College Concert Series and the Verostko Center for the Arts, Music at Midday is a monthly concert featuring regional musical talent representative of a variety of musical genres.
Listen live at the center or stream online at www.Facebook.com/saintvincentcollege..
All visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, contact Andrew Julo, curator of the Verostko Center for the Arts, at andrew.julo@stvincent.edu.
