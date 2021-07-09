The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College will present “Shazoom!,” an interactive, online magic show by comedian and master magician Dan Kamin, at 7 p.m. July 14.
Registration for the virtual performance is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shazoom-tickets-159518820085.
Kamin created “Shazoom!,” which he describes as “an up-close-and-personal, mind-bending performance of eye-popping online magic” as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Inspired by the legendary Harry Houdini, Kamin has been performing magic since the age of 12, when he entertained children at birthday parties.
After attending Carnegie Mellon University, where he studied industrial design, Kamin was inspired by the classic comedy films of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton and wrote his first original show, “Silent Comedy…Live!,” performing at colleges and theaters across the U.S.
In 1984, he wrote the breakthrough book “Charlie Chaplin’s One-Man Show,” exploring the secrets of Chaplin’s comedic art.
His 2008 book “The Comedy of Charlie Chaplin: Artistry in Motion,” updated the earlier book and features an account of how he trained Robert Downey Jr. for his Oscar-nominated performance in the 1992 film “Chaplin.”
Along with his work on “Chaplin,” Kamin also trained Johnny Depp in creating his physical comedy moves for the 1993 hit movie “Benny and Joon.”
Kamin has performed his solo show, “Comedy in Motion,” throughout the country, in which he depicts a gallery of characters that include drivers on cell phones, a smooth-talking magician who traps the audience into a web of deception and a puppet master who dances with his own creation, a beautiful, life-sized doll.
Kamin has performed his acclaimed comedy concertos, which include pops, family and schooltime programs, with symphonies across the world, including Singapore, Shanghai, Malaysia, Winnipeg, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas, while he has performed his comedy/magic acts at hundreds of colleges across the U.S. as well as in corporate settings including trade shows, retreats and conferences.For more information on “Shazoom!,” contact Lauren Churilla, curator of the McCarl Coverlet Gallery, at lauren.churilla@stvincent.edu.
