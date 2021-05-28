St. Vincent College on Thursday unveiled preliminary plans for its new $12 million Athletic and Convocation Center.
David Hollenbaugh, the college’s vice president for institutional advancement, presented plans during a public information meeting held inside the Fred Rogers Center.
The project is backed by a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. Several members of the Latrobe Industrial Development Association (LIDA) attended the meeting, as LIDA partnered with the college in applying for the grant.
“LIDA has been a wonderful partner in working with the commonwealth for our RACP application and grants,” Hollenbaugh said. “When the commonwealth makes an RCAP grant, it has to go through a regional development authority. And LIDA worked on six other projects, as well.”
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
The Athletic and Convocation Center would be located at a largely unused grass athletic field near the softball field and Fred Rogers Center along Monastery Road.
Hollenbaugh said the new facility will have a significant impact for SVC and the regional community.
“This is a vital piece of our physical plan of our facilities to help attract and retain students for enrollment,” he said.
The project would involve construction of a new facility with two full-size, multi-sport athletic courts, a recreational indoor track, and 60-by-50 yard artificial turf surface. It will also include instructional space for fitness and training sessions, locker rooms, and other features to benefit recreational and organized athletic activities, such as spaces for yoga and pilates.
The facility will have a flexible design to accommodate a variety of recreational and sports activities, including varsity team practices, intramural competition and individual recreation — with an emphasis placed on community involvement.
“It enhances the athletic and fitness experience for our students, and enhances the educational experience here at St. Vincent College, but it is also very important for our community and our region, as it’s another way that we welcome people to campus for events that are related to career fairs, sports camps, conferences, clinics,” Hollenbaugh said. “And it’s just another example of how we try to be a good neighbor in our community.”
More than 30% of SVC undergraduates participate in at least one varsity sport, Hollenbaugh said. The facility will be beneficial for varsity sports teams to utilize during the winter months.
The facility will also be used for sports camps, clinics and tournaments for high school and youth athletes.
“There aren’t that many facilities like this in the area,” Hollenbaugh said.
Hollenbaugh said SVC attracts more than 294,000 guests to campus annually, including guests attending the Threshold lecture series, Summer Theatre performances, Pittsburgh Symphony and other musical performances, art exhibits and more.
Hollenbuagh noted that the project is currently in the planning/design phase. Upon approval from the college’s Board of Directors, construction could begin as early as December, with an anticipated completion date of November 2022.
The project’s roughly $12.3 million initial capital investment includes $17 million in economic output, Hollenbaugh said. Construction will create around 117 direct, indirect and induced jobs.
The facility itself will create two full-time positions at SVC, as well as work study opportunities. Those include a building manager and a position attending to facilities maintenance.
Aside from the $1.5 million RACP grant, Hollenbaugh said the project will be funded through “private gifts and potentially some other foundations/corporate gifts.”
