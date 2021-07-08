On Wednesday, July 14, St. Vincent College will host the 2021 Western Pennsylvania Drug Summit, an evening of presentations on emerging drug trafficking and best practices in treating addiction.
The event, co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, Westmoreland County and the St. Vincent College Criminology Department, will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will take place in the Fred M. Rogers Center. It is free and open to the public. Attendees can also take part in the event virtually via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3dzaH9p (passcode aUaC3K).
Regina Labelle, acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, will deliver the keynote address, while remarks will also be offered by Steve Kaufman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and John Peck, Westmoreland County district attorney.
The summit will also feature a panel discussion with addiction survivors, drug court judges, public health and treatment professionals, investigators, researchers and more.
Among the presenters will be Dr. Eric Kocian, associate professor of Criminology, Law and Society at St. Vincent College, who will discuss aspects of his critical research into the opioid problem facing the region.
For more information, contact the St. Vincent College Department of Criminology at 724-805-2670.
