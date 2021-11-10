St. Vincent College’s Office of Admission will host a Major Exploration Day on campus starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Designed for current high school juniors and seniors, the event will feature various sessions focused on academics, as well as an opportunity for students to meet professors and learn more about their major(s) and minor(s) of interest and St. Vincent’s personalized education.
Faculty will be available from each of the college’s three schools — the Alex G. McKenna School of Business Economics and Government: the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing — in addition to the undeclared program.
Those who attend will also hear from campus staff and admissions counselors during a student life and admissions panel. Following the event, campus tours with current students will be offered, and all are invited to a tailgate-style lunch before kickoff of the St. Vincent football game against Bethany College at 1 p.m.
To register for the event or learn more, contact the Office of Admission by visiting www.stvincent.edu/visit; emailing admission@stvincent.edu; or calling 800-782-5549, ext. 2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.