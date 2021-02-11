St. Vincent College will tap a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for $1.5 million to support constructing a new multi-purpose center.
According to information about the latest round of grants from the RACP, this project will involve the construction of a new facility equipped with four full-size, multi-sport athletic courts as well as a recreational indoor track.
The space will have a flexible design to accommodate a variety of recreational and sports activities as well as hosting arts, cultural, and educational events. The initial design also includes smaller multi-use spaces for classroom instruction and meetings.
The RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects, according to its website.
