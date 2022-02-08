Winter weather conditions didn’t put a damper on the grand opening Saturday of Rachelle’s 15650, a new café located at 335 Main St., Latrobe, the former home of Mailey’s Bakery.
Rachelle’s is managed by St. Vincent College (SVC) juniors Emily Bosche of Harrisburg, Matthew Klasnic of Latrobe and Matthew Minkin of York, as well as senior Matthew Furer of Altoona. Their positions are part of an internship created after the owner of the business, Latrobe native John Baran, connected with SVC Executive Vice President Dr. Jeffrie Mallory with help from the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program.
Each of the four interns comes from a different background and major from SVC: Bosche, the frontline manager at the café, is a math and psychology major; Klasnic, the general manager, is a business management major with minors in operational excellence and philosophy; Minkin, the operational manager, is a political science major with a minor in computer science; and Furer, the financial manager, is a finance and math major.
The internship differed from similar opportunities by giving them hands-on experience with different tasks involved in running a business. The St. Vincent students run the business more like their own, creating the menus, undergoing barista training, and establishing relationships with the vendors of their products.
“The internship blossomed into something much bigger,” Klasnic said. “It turned from an internship into a dream.”
“This is as much as you can get, opening a business, learning, and taking responsibility for it,” added Furer.
Through Rachelle’s 15650, Bosche said that they are optimistic to “bring St. Vincent into the community” and “offer students a place to go off campus that is still student oriented.”
Apart from the four managerial positions, Rachelle’s also hired seven baristas, all SVC students, as well. In the future, the roles of the current managers hopefully will be filled by other SVC students seeking internship experience.
Following the café’s initial grand opening this past weekend, Rachelle’s is planning to operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
