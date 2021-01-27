A partnership between St. Vincent College and The Mainline Pharmacy Group led to hundreds receiving their Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during a large-scale vaccination clinic conducted Tuesday at the Fred M. Rogers Center.
Phase 1A-eligible college students and employees made up half of the more than 700 people to get their shots. The other half included some of those on The Mainline Pharmacy Group’s waiting list of over 10,000 — which includes persons over age 65 and ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness.
“St. Vincent reached out several weeks ago about doing their staff and faculty that qualified under 1A,” said John Pastorek, director of pharmacy at Blairsville Pharmacy.
He said the college was put towards the top of the pharmacy’s waiting list to receive the vaccine.
“Then when phase 1A opened up to so many more people, we were in need of a facility like this,” Pastorek said. “We can’t have this many people in a pharmacy; there’s just no way.”
Around noon, the line for those waiting on their shots wrapped all around the second floor of the Rogers Center, as hundreds waited for their first dose.
“(Mainline was) looking for a place they could use to serve the community,” said Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at St. Vincent.
“I can’t think of a more appropriate place than the Rogers Center. It’s Fred Rogers’ legacy. He’d be proud today; and I think Joanne, as well. We’re very saddened by her passing. To have his legacy carry forward building in his name serve as a place where our community can get some safety, that’s a big deal for us.”
Tuesday’s clinic was the first in what will be a series of vaccination clinics to be conducted at St. Vincent by The Mainline Pharmacy Group, with future dates to be determined.
“We have a couple other facilities we are going to work with,” Pastorek said. “Start at the top and work our way down. It’s going to take months, but we are going to do our best.”
About 4-5 pharmacy workers administered shots throughout the day, Pastorek said.
Smetanka said the college had been in contact with The Mainline Pharmacy Group’s Blairsville Pharmacy since the beginning of January, along with a number of other pharmacies and hospitals to “to see what the possibilities were for the vaccinations.”
“Friday, (Pastorek) gave me a call and said that they were interested in holding a clinic here at St. Vincent to vaccinate the public and our most vulnerable, and we jumped at it,” he said.
St. Vincent conducted an internal survey of its faculty staff, with 87% expressing interest in receiving the vaccine.
Students return to class Feb. 8, and the college will continue to follow its Health and Safety Plan which carries over from the fall semester. The plan — developed by the Forward Together Advisory Committee, comprised of administrators, faculty and local health professionals — includes a hybrid learning model, with masks and social distancing enforced.
“It’s a real sense of relief and a sense that our most vulnerable are going to be better protected,” Smetanka said. “That’s what it’s all been about. Our whole Health and Safety Plan is centered on protecting those who are most vulnerable.”
While the Moderna vaccine provides 94% protection against COVID-19, Smetanka said it isn’t the time for the St. Vincent community to let its guard down.
“We have to be if not more vigilant, at least as vigilant as we were last semester,” he said. “But only the most vulnerable right now are being vaccinated. ... So, we need to be very careful and diligent in following our health and safety plan.”
Smetanka received his shot Tuesday and said he felt fine noting, “Actually, the flu shot was worse.”
The Mainline Pharmacy Group, which includes Bushy Run and Blairsville Pharmacies, has already given more than 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to long-term care patients and staff, front-line health care workers and other members of Phase 1A. Mainline will be holding large vaccination clinics across Westmoreland, Indiana, Somerset, Cambria and Blair Counties and its partnership with St. Vincent is one of several in place, including with other local universities and organizations.
People interested in being placed on The Mainline Pharmacy Group’s waiting list for the vaccine can email their name, age, contact info, occupation and medical conditions to covid@mainlinerx.com. St. Vincent community members will be notified of future vaccination opportunities through email, the MySV Portal and the college’s website.
The Mainline Pharmacy Group operates pharmacies across four counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Along with Blairsville Pharmacy in downtown Blairsville and Bushy Run Pharmacy in Harrison City, Mainline’s other locations include Somerset and Davidsville in Somerset County and Ebensburg, Cresson, Nanty Glo and Portage in Cambria County.
