SVC Small Business Development Center recognized as center of the year

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at St. Vincent College has recently been named the Western Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Region Small Business Development Center of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Besting more than 45 centers in the region, the SBDC has assisted over 10,000 entrepreneurs bringing over $170 million into the economy since its inception in 1984.
“This certainly is an honor,” said James Kunkel, director of the SBDC. “On behalf of our entire team, I just want to let the SBA know how much we appreciate this recognition. I also would like to sincerely thank the leadership of St. Vincent College for actively supporting our work for so many years.”
The SBDC received the awards during the 60th annual celebration of National Small Business Week, which this year took place from April 30 through May 6.
Residing on the St. Vincent College campus with a satellite location in downtown Latrobe, the Small Business Development Center is part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government. Its mission is to grow the economy of the Westmoreland and Fayette county areas by providing entrepreneurs with the education, information and tools necessary to build successful businesses. The doors to the SBDC are open to all who wish to begin their journey as an entrepreneur.
As a federal- and state-funded entity, the SBDC offers assistance at every stage of development, including free confidential and professional consulting. From preparing a business plan, securing financing to exporting around the world, the SBDC continuously provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to make their dreams a reality.
