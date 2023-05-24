SVC Small Business Development Center recognized as center of the year

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at St. Vincent College was recently recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Shown are Dr. Michael Urick, James Kunkel, Tim Bates, Vickie Gyenes, Peter Tulk and Dr. Jeff Mallory.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at St. Vincent College has recently been named the Western Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Region Small Business Development Center of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Besting more than 45 centers in the region, the SBDC has assisted over 10,000 entrepreneurs bringing over $170 million into the economy since its inception in 1984.

