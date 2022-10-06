St. Vincent College will once again host its Community Meal, starting Saturday, Oct. 8. The program has been on temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Vincent’s Office of Service Learning & Community Engagement started the Community Meal program in August 2009 when it was discovered there were few opportunities for people to eat a free, prepared meal in the Latrobe and Greensburg communities. Unlike an urban area that may have multiple soup kitchens serving one or two meals a day every day of the week, smaller communities like Latrobe and Greensburg tend to only have a few churches and other organizations serving meals, and they may not be able to serve those meals every day. However, there is still a great need for food ministry and outreach.

