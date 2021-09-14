For the 12th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked St. Vincent College in its top tier of national liberal arts colleges. The publication also recognized SVC as a top performer on social mobility.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 rankings are based on several key measures of quality including graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence by peers, faculty resources, social mobility, admission selectivity and alumni engagement.
“We appreciate again being recognized as a first-tier, national liberal arts college,” said the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, college president. “The success of our students remains at the forefront of all that we do.”
Schools included in the U.S. News & World Report’s national liberal arts rankings emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study. A total of 223 institutions were selected for inclusion by U.S. News in the top tier of the best liberal arts colleges, with St. Vincent College ranked in a tie for 146.
SVC ranked 73rd among national liberal arts colleges on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Top Performers on Social Mobility. This ranking is based on St. Vincent College’s successful retention and graduation rates of economically disadvantaged students and Pell Grant recipients.
“We make it our mission to ensure our students are welcomed, supported and confident in their abilities to succeed during their time here and well after they have graduated,” said Father Paul. “We are grateful to be recognized in this way and for the commitment of our faculty, staff and monastic community in serving our students.”
This marks the 37th year in which U.S. News & World Report has released its college rankings. Along with national liberal arts colleges, the publication also ranks schools in three other categories – national universities, regional universities and regional colleges.
In addition to the U.S. News recognition, St. Vincent College’s quality educational programs have also garnered recent accolades from Money magazine (2020 Best Colleges for the Money, Best Small Colleges, Most Transformative Colleges), College Factual (Best Colleges for the Money) and WalletHub (Best Colleges and Universities), while a 2019 New York Times study noted St. Vincent College’s high retention and graduation rates as among the best in the country.
