As a Vermont native, the Rev. Lawrence Machia, OSB, grew up surrounded by an abundance of maple syrup producers.
Father Lawrence has since brought maple sugaring to St. Vincent College (SVC), where he’s been making maple syrup for the past five years.
Though the maple sugaring process normally takes place in springtime, Father Lawrence, with help from volunteers, boiled nearly 300 gallons of sap on Thursday yielding five gallons of sweet, homemade maple syrup.
“I didn’t do it when I lived in Vermont,” Father Lawrence said of maple sugaring. “But it was all around me, so I was super interested in it.”
The Vermonter, who’s affectionately known on-campus as the “Maple Monk,” oversees a maple sugaring program at the college.
He described the program as a partnership between St. Vincent Archabbey and Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, in which students and volunteers assist with the syrup-making process throughout the school year.
Utilizing maple trees on campus, Father Lawrence and his helpers harvested more than 300 gallons of sap this spring. As the coronavirus pandemic halted plans to boil in mid-March, Father Lawrence had to keep the sap frozen until July.
“No one ever makes syrup in July,” Father Lawrence said. “This is totally unusual.”
Students and volunteers gathered sap from tree-taps, then transferred the sap to a designated space in a freezer in the school’s cafeteria.
“Most sugarers don’t freeze their sap,” he said. “When the sap is running, you’ve got to be running. When you don’t have a lot of sap, and you have exams and teaching, you can’t operate that way. So, we have to schedule our boils. The only way you can do that is to store the sap. The only way you can store it is to freeze it.”
Father Lawrence says maple syrup-making began as a hobby, spurred by a conversation he had during breakfast one morning with fellow monks.
“I always thought this would be fun to do someday,” he said. “It was me and four other monks. One of the monks went and bought some taps and some tubes. And we started collecting sap in one-gallon milk jugs, and boiling it wherever we could find a heat source trying to make maple syrup.”
Father Lawrence’s hobby has grown into a full-fledged operation at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, where his maple sugaring rig is located.
Through state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Robertshaw Charitable Foundation grants, as well as funding from private donors, Father Lawrence was able to purchase a $10,000 wood-fired, 2-by-6-foot evaporator ahead of this year’s harvest.
During the syrup-making process, sap is melted and poured into a syrup pan, which flows into a flue pan where the sap eventually boils down to sweet maple syrup.
Father Lawrence says the new evaporator can boil 50 gallons of sap per hour.
“Our rig can comfortably go through 300 gallons in one day,” he said.
Sap when harvested contains 2% sugar, Father Lawrence says. To turn it into maple syrup, it needs to boil down to 66.5%.
After the syrup boils and is tapped off, it goes through a filter before it’s ready to be stored in mason jars.
Father Lawrence says that someday he would like to be able to sell the maple syrup produced through the college’s maple sugaring program.
He even has a name in mind for the product: “Br. Lawrence’s Pure Maple Syrup.”
Among his favorite aspects of maple sugaring at St. Vincent are, “The people that you meet,” and, “The creativity of it — MacGyvering, engineering. You never stop doing that kind of growing and improving.”
Of course, however, Father Lawrence most of all enjoys the finished product that reminds him of his New England roots where he was raised in Franklin County, Vermont.
“I just love maple syrup,” he said. “It’s the best thing in the universe.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Vermont produced a nation-leading 2.07 million gallons of maple syrup in 2019. Pennsylvania, meanwhile, produced more than 157,000 gallons of maple syrup last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.