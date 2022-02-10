The St. Vincent College (SVC) Players will present four performances of the musical “All Shook Up” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the SVC campus in Unity Township.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
“All Shook Up” is a 2004 American jukebox musical with music from Elvis Presley featuring a book by Joe DiPietro. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005 and closed later that same year. It is a story of love and passion with a little mix of comedy. It features many classic songs including “One Night With You,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”
The SVC Players production will be directed by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater and director of stage and the summer theater.
“The students have been rehearsing since the semester began and it’s been challenging given our current pandemic times, but we’re all up to the challenge,” he said. “There’s an amazing amount of talent here at SVC and this musical showcases all 28 students involved. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Come out and enjoy this fun and energetic musical.”
Leslie Hanson will serve as the choreographer, Beth Steinberg will serve as the costume designer, Hazel Braun will serve as the music director and Christopher Plummer will serve as the set designer.
The cast includes:
• Kendra Smithbauer, a senior marketing major from St. Mary’s, as Natalie Haller.
• Justin Massetto, a senior music performance major from Murrysville, as Chad.
• John Crocetti, a senior corporate finance and musical performance double major from Connellsville, as Jim Haller.
• Anna Doelling, a sophomore biology major from Connellsville, as Sylvia.
• Kelsy Levendosky, a sophomore nursing major from North Huntingdon Township, as Lorraine.
• Spencer Millay, a freshman criminology, law and society major from Montoursville, as Dennis.
• Josie Rodell, a junior history major from Latrobe, as Miss Sandra.
• Maggie Sullivan, a sophomore music performance major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Mayor Matilda Hyde.
• Josh Hoffman, a junior math major from Irwin, as Dean Hyde.
• Anthony Pouliot, a junior computer science major from Connellsville, as Sheriff Earl.
The ensemble of women includes:
• Frannie Andreola, a senior biology major from Pittsburgh (15236).
• Megan Mascilli, a senior criminology, law and society major from Pittsburgh (15239).
• Isabel Sicree, a senior English and creative writing double major from Boalsburg.
• Francesca Florie, a junior integrated science major from Ellwood City.
• Lillian Lickona, a freshman communication major from Rochester, New York.
• Rachel Andreola, a sophomore math major from Pittsburgh (15236).
• Alyson Frank, a sophomore math major from Allison Park.
The ensemble of men includes:
• Mac Nowalk, a freshman philosophy and theology major from Arlington, Virginia.
• Daniel Melucci, a senior communication major from Murrysville.
• David Collins, a freshman English major from Oakmont.
• Vince Lombardi, a sophomore undecided major from Eighty Four.
• Sullivan Kennedy, a freshman English major from Belle Vernon.
• Nate Jernigan, a sophomore cybersecurity major from Sewickley.
The ensemble of women dancers includes:
• Grace Luikart, a sophomore math major from West Newton.
• Isabella Ladisic, a sophomore biology major from Elizabeth.
• Aubrey Bacha, a freshman undecided major from West Newton.
• Francesca Florie, a junior integrated science major from Ellwood City.
• Lillian Lickona, a freshman communication major from Rochester, New York.
• Rachel Andreola, a sophomore math major from Pittsburgh (15236).
• Alyson Frank, a sophomore math major from Allison Park.
Hannah Cole, a senior chemistry major from Parkville, Maryland, will serve as stage manager, and Madison Dean, a junior psychology major from Pittsburgh (15202), will be the assistant stage manager.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to SVC are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, visit www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
