St. Vincent College was one of a dozen regional humanities organizations to receive grant funding this week.
SVC received just under $16,000 in funding through through PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan).
Other Pittsburgh-area organizations to receive funding include City of Asylum, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Frick Art & Historical Center, Allegheny Carnegie Free Library of Allegheny County, Forbes Avenue Foundation, The Mattress Factory, and Assemble.
