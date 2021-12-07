St. Vincent College will receive $3 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding for a planned $12 million Athletic and Convocation Center on campus, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward announced on Monday.
“Community and economic development go hand-in-hand,” Ward said. “The funding for these projects will strengthen our local economy through job creation, advance our regional efforts to attract and grow businesses while also improving the quality of life for our residents.”
Plans call for the Athletic and Convocation Center to be located at a largely unused grass athletic field near the softball field and Fred Rogers Center along Monastery Road.
The project will involve a new facility with two full-size, multi-sport athletic courts, a recreational indoor track, and 60-by-50 yard artificial turf surface. It will also include instructional space for fitness and training sessions, locker rooms, and other features to benefit recreational and organized athletic activities, such as spaces for yoga and pilates.
The facility will have a flexible design to accommodate a variety of recreational and sports activities, including varsity team practices, intramural competition and individual recreation — with an emphasis placed on community involvement.
College officials have estimated a completion date of November 2022. The project’s roughly $12.3 million initial capital investment includes $17 million in economic output, officials added.
Other Westmoreland County projects to receive RACP funding include:
- Hempfield Office Park, Phase II, $2 million — This project will advance the development of 110 acres for market pad sites for technology and health care ready expansion projects;
- Pulmonary Institute at Redstone, $1.5 million — This project will construct a new pulmonary center facility that will house 60 patient rooms and two family suites. The center will have a hospital-grade centralized oxygen delivery system and vacuum system, specific for pulmonary suctioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.