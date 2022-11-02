On Thursday, Oct. 27, St. Vincent College held a blessing and dedication ceremony for a new statue, which was placed outside the campus post office in the middle of the college’s campus.

The Right Rev. Douglas Nowicki, OSB, Archabbot Emeritus, initiated the project during his tenure as archabbot. Funded in part by anonymous donors, the bronze statue of St. Benedict was created by American artist Chas Fagan.

