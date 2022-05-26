On Monday, May 23, the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media unveiled a new name, rebranding to formally become the Fred Rogers Institute.
“Today, on the 143rd day of 2022, we announce a new name, mission, vision and values. The Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media is now the Fred Rogers Institute,” said Dr. Dana Winters, the Rita McGinley Endowed Executive Director of the Fred Rogers Institute. “We hope our new name better communicates who we are as an organization.”
The new mission of the Fred Rogers Institute is to advance the legacy of Fred Rogers by investing in the strengths of families and caring adults to support the healthy development of children.
Practice-focused pillars and initiatives at the Fred Rogers Institute will still feature the Fred Rogers Archive, fellowships, opportunities for Saint Vincent College students, child wellness resources, Simple Interactions, Educators’ Neighborhood and the Educators’ Symposium. Each of these pillars and initiatives is driven by the core values of the Institute: Relationships, Belonging, Families and Caring Adults and Childhood.
More information can be found on the new website, https://www.fredrogersinstitute.org/ or by contacting Dr. Dana Winters at dana.winters@stvincent.edu.
