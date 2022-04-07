The Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will host the 2022 Culture and Policy Conference titled “Politics, Policy and Panic: Governing in Times of Crisis.” The conference will feature presentations from nine distinguished scholars on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.
The schedule of events for the conference is as follows:
Friday, April 8
Fred Rogers Center
8 a.m. Complimentary Continental Breakfast
8:30 a.m. The SARS2 Pandemic: Will Truth Prevail?
with Scott W. Atlas, MD, Robert Wesson Senior Fellow in Health Policy, Hoover Institution
9:30 a.m. The Social Contract and Infectious Disease
with Jeffrey Tucker, founder and president, The Brownstone Institute
10:30 a.m. COVID and the Abandonment of Constitutional Government and Reason
with Jeffrey Anderson, president, The American Main Street Initiative
11:30 a.m. The Numbers Keep Changing: How Information Manipulation Contributes to the Culture of Fear
with Wilfred Reilly, assistant professor of political science, Kentucky State University
1:30 p.m. Who Elected Big Tech?
with Allison Stanger, Leng Professor of International Politics and Economics, Middlebury College
2:30 p.m. Black Privilege and Racial Hysteria in Contemporary America
with David Azerrad, assistant professor and research fellow, Hillsdale College, Van Andel Graduate School of Government
Saturday, April 9
Luparello Lecture Hall
12:30 p.m. Financial Panic and the Common Good
with Keith Whitaker, managing director, Wise Counsel Research
1:30 p.m. Educating for Greatness in an Age of Madness and Mediocrity
with Johnny Burtka, president and CEO, Intercollegiate Studies Institute
2:30 p.m. The Organization of Hatreds and the Crisis of Logos in America
with Jacob Howland, McFarlin Professor of Philosophy Emeritus, University of Tulsa
Americans are currently living with the consequences of political pronouncements and policymaking driven by a particular sense of urgency. Whether responding to recent public health challenges or demands for social justice, governments—as well as various private entities and educational and cultural institutions—have shifted in both tone and substance in their attempt to meet loud calls for action. What are the immediate and long-term consequences of these shifts for the well-being of the American people and for constitutional government and the rule of law? This conference brings together leading scholars and thinkers to reflect on the implications of this unique moment in American history.
Attendance is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, contact Mary Beth McConahey at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu.
