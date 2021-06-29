A bomb threat at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica led to a campus closure and several buildings being evacuated Monday evening.
State police responded to campus to investigate after a threat via email was received around 7:35 p.m. but found the threat wasn’t credible, according to a statement from the college.
The Basilica and Parish Center, as well as Aurelius Hall and Wimmer Hall — two resident halls — were all evacuated and campus was closed as state police investigated the threat. A perimeter was secured and the Westmoreland County Department of Public safety was contacted, and bomb detection dogs were utilized.
Campus reopened and the evacuation order was lifted after state police found the building to be clear of any bombs or explosive devices around 9:50 p.m.
“We are grateful to PSP for its efficient response, thorough investigation and effort to keep our campus safe,” the college’s statement said.
