St. Vincent College’s proposed athletic and recreation center received the blessing of the Unity Township Planning Commission Tuesday as it recommended both preliminary and final site plan approval.
The project is for the development of an unused parcel of land into a 69,400-square-foot athletic complex to serve the St. Vincent College campus. The plan is for a two-story building featuring a multi-use field, track and basketball courts, along with mechanicals on the upper level.
The planning commission’s recommendation was contingent on outstanding or pending items being completed prior to construction beginning, including two items in which the college will need to seek a modification to township requirements in writing. The first is for a modification to the township’s requirements for the number of parking and loading spaces.
Speaking on behalf of the project, Rachel McCune of Langan Engineering explained that they would be short on parking spaces and be requesting a modification because not only would a lot of the students be walking from their dormitories, but also because many spaces would be utilized in the adjacent parking lots at the Fred Rogers Center.
Originally, it looked like the plan was going to need a modification for the township’s landscaping requirements, but after further review it was determined that the plan is in compliance and no modification would be necessary.
McCune and planning commission members went through the rest of the site plan and addressed a number of items from the township that have already been addressed.
Other pending items that will need completion include:
- a sign package, including internal traffic directional signs;
- approval from the Federal Aviation Administration or Westmoreland County Airport Authority due to project’s proximity to flight paths from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, and
- a stormwater management plan approval.
Last fall when St. Vincent broke ground for the project, it was announced that the complex would include facilities for recreation and exercise, intramural athletic competition and varsity athletic practice. Also, health and wellness pavilion and athletic training center for medical therapy and treatment were part of the plans. A health café and flexible meeting space to support educational, cultural, civic and recreational programming for the community were also being considered.
The center, called the Dunlap Family Recreation and Athletic Center, were named for donors Anna, Tim and Teri Dunlap, the late Ed Dunlap and their families.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
