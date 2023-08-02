St. Vincent College’s proposed athletic and recreation center received the blessing of the Unity Township Planning Commission Tuesday as it recommended both preliminary and final site plan approval.

The project is for the development of an unused parcel of land into a 69,400-square-foot athletic complex to serve the St. Vincent College campus. The plan is for a two-story building featuring a multi-use field, track and basketball courts, along with mechanicals on the upper level.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

