St. Vincent College officials announced policy and structural changes earlier this week after a recent weekend symposium drew criticism from the student body and community.
The two-day event sponsored by the academic institution’s Center for Political and Economic Thought (CPET) featured nine guest speakers, including David Azerrad, whose “divisive remarks were made that diminished the accomplishments of American Black leaders,” according to a press release from college officials.
Azerrad’s speech was titled “Black Privilege and Racial Hysteria in Contemporary America.”
SVC President Father Paul Taylor apologized for the incident in a statement earlier this week, noting the “hurtful, divisive statements were a stark contrast” to the school’s mission.
“I am deeply sorry that this happened,” he said, citing “immediate actions to rebuild trust, heal our community and at the same time protect the diversity of opinion critical to our students’ educational growth.”
The college’s academic centers must now adhere to a formal speaker’s policy designed to ensure SVC “is not used to promote a message contrary to our mission,” Taylor said.
According to a press release provided by Zachary Flock, SVC director of marketing and communications, college cabinet members and Taylor will now approve all sponsored speakers to “make sure that the message to be delivered is one that abides with the spirit and mission of the college.”
CPET is also under review and, in the future, will report directly to Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president and chief operating officer at SVC.
The college is hosting a private forum for SVC leaders and the student body 10 a.m. Friday morning in the Carey Center gymnasium, according to Taylor.
He also hopes to hold virtual listening sessions in the future with faculty, alumni and donors.
“I am grateful to the many students, faculty, alumni and friends who have contacted our leadership and me with great passion, care and concern,” Taylor said in a statement earlier this week. “I was particularly heartened after speaking with disappointed students who related that the content of this lecture does not match their experience at Saint Vincent College. I will continue to listen as we work to improve our policies.”
In addition to Taylor and Mallory, the forum will also be attended by Dr. Elaine Bennett, Dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Corporal Aaron Allen of the Pennsylvania State Police and Adjunct Professor of Criminology; and Ms. Keila Lobos-Hernandez, graduate student and Graduate Assistant for the Office of Multicultural Student Life.
