St. Vincent College (SVC) recently announced the appointment of Dr. John T. Delaney as its new vice president of academic affairs.
The appointment has been made by the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, president of SVC, with the approval of the chancellor of the college, the Rev. Martin Bartel, OSB, archabbot.
The college enlisted the search firm WittKieffer to lead the search for a new vice president of academic affairs (VPAA) in the fall of 2021 and additionally worked with various campus groups as part of the process. The Rev. Philip Kanfush, OSB, has been acting as the interim VPAA, a role which is integral to the implementation of the college’s new strategic plan.
Dr. Delaney is professor of management and dean of the Kogod School of Business at American University. He is a passionate advocate for experiential learning, which reflects the notion that students learn more from doing and practicing than from listening. As a result, the school established and is growing its co-op programs with partner organizations to provide opportunities for students. Dr. Delaney believes that hybrid educational models combining web-based approaches and experiential learning options will come to dominate higher education. He emphasizes international educational opportunities and encourages all Kogod constituencies to develop global business competencies.
Since Dr. Delaney’s arrival in 2016, the Kogod School has met fundraising targets, significantly increased graduate enrollment, improved diversity and inclusion outcomes and achieved strong rankings improvement, especially for online programs. In 2022, so far, the online MBA program has been ranked No. 6 in North America by CEO Magazine and No. 19 in the U.S. by Fortune Magazine. Four Kogod residential programs have been ranked in the top 10 by Princeton Review (No. 1 Full Time MBA for HR; No. 8 Best Green MBA), U.S. News (No. 8 Undergraduate International Business) and Bloomberg Business Week (No. 9 MBA for diversity) for 2022. The school has also built strong partnerships with industry, including a special arrangement with WeWork that provides students with opportunities for internships.
Prior to his appointment at AU in 2016, Dr. Delaney served as the Henry E. Haller Jr. dean of business at the University of Pittsburgh from 2006 until 2015. During his deanship, the school experienced increased enrollments, better student quality, improved student satisfaction scores, greater diversity and enhancements on virtually all key metrics.
These results stimulated a dramatic improvement in rankings and generation of significant financial resources — which allowed an expansion of the faculty, renovation of facilities and provision of new faculty and student support. He also expanded the school’s interactions with alumni, hosting events across the U.S. and in Brazil, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the U.K.
Dr. Delaney earned a Bachelor of Science degree from LeMoyne College and Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Illinois. He held faculty positions at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business, University of Iowa, Michigan State University and the University of Pittsburgh before joining AU. At Iowa, he also served as director of the Industrial Relations Center, university ombudsperson and chairperson of the department of marketing. At Michigan State, he served as associate dean for Master of Business Administration programs. His administrative efforts have been credited with stimulating curricular innovations and enhancing student satisfaction at Iowa, Michigan State and Pitt.
Widely recognized for his scholarship in negotiation, dispute resolution and labor-management relations, Dr. Delaney has given expert testimony to the National Labor Relations Board and the Subcommittee on Labor of the U.S. Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources and has regularly served on business school accreditation review committees for the AACSB, as well as the AACSB’s Initial Accreditation Committee. While serving as dean at Pitt, he wrote a monthly blog on the Huffington Post and regularly discussed a variety of news matters with reporters from many media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, CBS News, The Financial Times and National Public Radio.
Dr. Delaney has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Society for Human Resource Management – University of Iowa Hawkeye Chapter – Outstanding Professor Award (1994-1995), the University of Illinois School of Labor and Employment Relations Distinguished Alumni Award (2011) and the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business’ H.J. Zoffer Medal for Meritorious Service (2015).
Dr. Delaney will leverage Father Philip’s work to support the strategic plan, with a focus on implementation of the new CORE curriculum, which emphasizes listening, learning and loving to prepare students to seek truth, knowledge, a fulfilling career and a meaningful life.
Dr. Delaney’s commitment to academic excellence, in combination with his experience building cross-disciplinary programs, implementing new technologies and facilitating partnerships with other universities across the globe, will support the college’s goal to develop students holistically and provide a transformative education. As Father Paul has written, “The transformation at the heart of the St. Vincent experience begins with an articulation and demonstration that the life of each student has value, and indeed, is sacred.”
Expressing appreciation for his appointment, Dr. Delaney said, “I am grateful and excited to join St. Vincent and look forward to wholeheartedly supporting the Benedictine tradition in the service of students, the campus community and others.”
Dr. Delaney is set to officially step into this new role on July 1.
