Joining a number of Western Pennsylvania colleges and universities moving to online education amid the coronavirus outbreak, St. Vincent College announced it will suspend face-to-face classes for a period of two weeks, effective Friday, March 13 until March 27.
St. Vincent College president Father Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., made the announcement to the college community around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
All college-sponsored, on-campus events through April 1 are also canceled. And at 5 p.m. today (March 13) all residence halls will close for a period of two weeks, according to a St. Vincent College press release.
Any student in need of alternative arrangements to remain on campus past this time must work with the Office of Student Affairs, college officials say.
All St. Vincent College varsity athletic competition and practices will be suspended through April 1.
Jim Berger, associate director of marketing and communication for the college, said the Presidents’ Athletic Conference plans on providing further information in the near future.
The college hopes to reopen residence halls by Sunday, March 29 and resume regularly scheduled classes on Monday, March 30.
St. Vincent College officials said the administration will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 and will provide updates to the St. Vincent community as they are available.
In a letter to the St. Vincent community, Father Paul said: “Over the past two weeks we have continually acted in the best interest of our campus community when it comes to COVID-19. Be it canceling the spring break trip to Rome, implementing enhanced precautions to guard against the potential spread of the virus or enacting strict protocols restricting travel, each decision has been made with the health and safety of everyone at St. Vincent in mind. In each instance, our campus has shown remarkable strength and adaptability.”
There are no suspected cases of COVID-19 on campus. The college will continue to maintain strict adherence to the advisories and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and state and local departments of health.
A slew of annual events at St. Vincent were cancelled including Spring Cotillion and Mystery Trip, both organized by the school’s Activities Programming Board. The annual Sports Friendship Day, an event that pairs disabled community members with SVC students for a day of games and friendship, was also cancelled. That event was scheduled for Sunday, March 22.
“Each decision was made by the college administration in close consultation and agreement with the advisers and organizers of each event,” Berger said in an email to the Bulletin.
By the end of Thursday, it became nearly universal for Western Pennsylvania colleges and universities to transition from face-to-face teaching to online courses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Duquesne University, Edinboro, California, Slippery Rock and Robert Morris universities had all announced they were transitioning from face-to-face teaching to online courses.
Chatham University, Carlow University, Point Park University, Clarion University and La Roche College later followed suit.
At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, officials said they are extending spring break, originally scheduled to end March 16, until March 23, and asked that students on spring break refrain from returning to campus until March 21 or 22.
Late Thursday afternoon Seton Hill University announced its transition with President Mary Finger tweeting that classes would be suspended March 13-17, and then resume in online and alternative formats through March 31.
At St. Vincent, Berger said the college closely monitored the situation over the past two weeks before making its decision.
“Father Paul and his cabinet took a number of factors into consideration while examining the full scope of the COVID-19 situation across the world. Discussions have been ongoing for more than two weeks as they have examined the potential impact of the virus on campus, and the College has been diligent in examining all potential scenarios,” Berger said. “Based on the continuing spread of the disease and so many unknown variables, we felt that at this time, this was an appropriate action to take in keeping the health and safety of the entire SVC community our number-one priority.”
Berger said that last week the St. Vincent community was informed that the college would continue to monitor the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19 and laid out a number of guidelines and directives it would be following, including the continual disinfecting of high traffic areas and surfaces around campus; modifying food and utensil distribution practices in the Community Center Dining Hall and The Shack; and strictly limiting all college-related travel.
