A small SUV crashed into a branch of a local bank in Unity Township early Friday evening. Initial reports indicated that no one was injured when the vehicle swerved off of Route 30 and struck the First Commonwealth Bank branch on Sharky’s Drive, according to authorities.
Because of the timing — shortly after the branch closed — there were just a few employees inside closing up. Those employees were able to escape through an alternative exit after the crash.
The SUV crashed through the front wall of the building, which resulted in structural damage to the building.
The driver of the SUV, who was not identified by first responders, was evaluated at the scene, but refused treatment. Authorities indicated the car was going west on Route 30 when it swerved off the highway, jumped a curb and struck the building.
Fire departments from Youngstown, Latrobe and Bradenville responded to the scene. The bank is evaluating the damage to the building and will make an announcement when the office will reopen. Customers can visit the bank’s other branches in Greensburg, Derry, New Alexandria and Ligonier to do their banking until the Unity Township branch reopens.
