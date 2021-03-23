State police cordoned off a section of the parking lot at Greengate Centre Plaza in Hempfield Township on Monday after receiving a report around noon of a suspicious package left in a shopping cart.
“A concerned citizen called in a suspicious bag resembling luggage in a shopping cart in the parking lot,” according to an update issued by the Twitter account for Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Public Information Officers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. “We blocked off the area and had PSP field expert examine the bag to determine it was empty.”
