State police at Greensburg have identified a 22-year-old Leechburg man and two male juveniles as suspects in the alleged strangulation and simple assault of a girl at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township Friday evening.
According to police, the girl was thrown to the ground inside the mall by one of the suspects around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Police released a photo of the three suspects Friday night, and by Sunday had interviewed the suspects.
Police had not released the identities of the suspects as of Monday morning, and no charges had been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.