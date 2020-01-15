State police at Indiana report troopers discovered a suspected dump site for materials used in a methamphetamine manufacturing operation in a wooded area in Indiana County.
According to police, a trooper responded to Lower Laurel Road in Buffington Township around 1:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, after receiving information regarding methamphetamine manufacturing in the area.
Police discovered several plastic bags indicative of a methamphetamine dump site had been discarded in the woods along the roadside and summoned the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT).
The team processed 42 suspected “one-pot” methamphetamine manufacturing vessels, 100 acid generators and various empty chemical containers.
Police are continuing to actively investigate.
State police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify state police or a local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous reports can be made through the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS (1-877-726-6378).
