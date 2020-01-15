A Munhall man accused of firing gunshots at a woman outside a Ligonier Township home in November was arrested Tuesday when he was at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh for proceedings in another case.
According to Ligonier Valley police, Michael J. Harris, 29, was charged with two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, as well as one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
Police were summoned to Darlington Road in Ligonier Township around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 after a neighbor reported seeing a black man holding a handgun and heard several gunshots.
Officers arrived on the scene shortly afterward and learned Harris was known to frequent the home where the shots had been reported.
According to police, a woman from Rossiter attempted to steal a safe that “apparently was owned by Harris,” from the home. When Harris realized the safe was gone, he ran outside after the woman and fired several shots at her, police said.
The woman was not injured, but fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Harris fired several more shots in the direction of the house before also fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.
State police and the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau assisted in the investigation.
Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Harris when he went to the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh for a 9 a.m. formal arraignment on charges of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and other offenses filed by city police in connection with an alleged October incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
