A McKeesport man was fatally shot by law enforcement Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5, in North Huntingdon Township during a narcotics investigation involving the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
According to a public information release report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office, Dontae D. Warner, 30, of McKeesport, “became involved in an interaction with multiple police departments” during an incident Tuesday at approximately 1:51 p.m.
State and county investigators were dispatched Tuesday afternoon following the officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Huntingdon Inn Motel, located at 13930 U.S. Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township, according to a press release issued Tuesday evening by Melanie Jones, public information officer with Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office.
No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire with Warner. The release advised the public that there was no danger to the community or public at large following the incident. Both directions of Route 30 were shut down for several hours in the vicinity of the crime scene.
Warner was pronounced dead at the scene at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Deputy Coroner Steve A. Whiteman.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Wednesday, Sept. 6, by Dr. Jennifer Hammers Pathology.
According to the coroner’s office, “cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation into the incident.” Additionally, toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office are all investigating the incident.
Upon completion of the investigation by PSP, Ziccarelli will review all of the evidence and determine if the use of deadly force was justified, according to information provided by Jones.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
